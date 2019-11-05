|
|
Swink, Charles V.
1929 - 2019
Charles Vernon "Charlie" Swink, age 90, of Anaheim Hills, CA, Henderson, NV, Anaheim, CA and Marysville, OH, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 29, 2019 in Anaheim Hills, CA. He was born May 12, 1929 in Delaware, OH. Charles worked in the aerospace industry for Northrup Aerospace and Rockwell International for many years. He loved to travel and was able to travel to 46 states including Alaska and Hawaii. Overseas excursions included Mexico, Canada, China, Korea, Japan and Europe. Europe travels included France, Austria, Britain, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, and a favorite city of London where he and his wife Marge were able to stay five times for a total of 51 days. The trips started in 1972 and the last was in 2004. Along with their travels they visited their seven foreign exchange children they were able to house over the years starting in 1969. Many of those children's parents reciprocated and stayed with them in America. Preceded in death by parents Vernon and Thelma Swink, wife Margaret Swink, daughter Karen Lambe – 2007. Survived by son, William L. (Virginia) Swink of Fullerton, CA; grandchildren, Kimberly Aardema, Kristen Jacobson, Kathryn "Katie" Rausch and Victoria "Tori" Swilley; 4 great-grandchildren, Hailey Aardema and Kylie Aardema, Audrey Rausch and Preston Rausch; and foreign exchange children, Tom and Biggi of Germany, Edith of Copenhagen, Kris of Antwerp, Kaaje of Helsinki, Matti of Finland. The family will receive friends 6-8PM Friday at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main Street, Plain City, OH, where the funeral will be held 10AM Saturday, November 9, 2019, with great-nephew Scott Hilbert officiating and burial at Oakdale Cemetery, Marysville, OH. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019