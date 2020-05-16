Besse, Charles W.
1926 - 2020
Charles William Besse age 93 of Grove City, Ohio passed away May 15, 2020. He was born June 19, 1926 in Shadyside, OH to the late Charles H. and Thelma T. (Mechem) Besse. He was a US Army Veteran. Charles retired as director of Adult and Vocational Educational from South-Western City Schools. He was a faithful member of Grove City United Methodist Church, where he was affectionately known as the sucker man. He was preceded in death by his first wife Rita Ann Besse and his second wife Carolyn Besse. He is survived by his son Tim Besse, daughter Kimberly (Dan) Reese; grandsons Steven (Michelle) Besse and Chris (Fiancé` Amanda) Besse; great grandchildren Kaylee, Logan and Madison. Friends may visit on Wednesday from 10-11 am at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus St. Grove City, where visitors are encouraged to wear a mask. Private family funeral service will be held 11:30 am at The Grove City United Methodist Church 2684 Columbus St. Grove City. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice care of Mt. Carmel Foundation 6150 East Broad St. Columbus, Ohio 43213 or Grove City United Methodist Church 2710 Columbus St. Grove City, OH 43123, in his memory. Online guest book at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
1926 - 2020
Charles William Besse age 93 of Grove City, Ohio passed away May 15, 2020. He was born June 19, 1926 in Shadyside, OH to the late Charles H. and Thelma T. (Mechem) Besse. He was a US Army Veteran. Charles retired as director of Adult and Vocational Educational from South-Western City Schools. He was a faithful member of Grove City United Methodist Church, where he was affectionately known as the sucker man. He was preceded in death by his first wife Rita Ann Besse and his second wife Carolyn Besse. He is survived by his son Tim Besse, daughter Kimberly (Dan) Reese; grandsons Steven (Michelle) Besse and Chris (Fiancé` Amanda) Besse; great grandchildren Kaylee, Logan and Madison. Friends may visit on Wednesday from 10-11 am at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus St. Grove City, where visitors are encouraged to wear a mask. Private family funeral service will be held 11:30 am at The Grove City United Methodist Church 2684 Columbus St. Grove City. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice care of Mt. Carmel Foundation 6150 East Broad St. Columbus, Ohio 43213 or Grove City United Methodist Church 2710 Columbus St. Grove City, OH 43123, in his memory. Online guest book at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 16 to May 19, 2020.