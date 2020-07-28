Hanlin, Charles W.
1930 - 2020
Charles W. Hanlin, age 90, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep July 27, 2020 with family at his side. He was born February 18, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio to Mildred and Charles Hanlin. He graduated from Continental High School in 1948 and after a brief stint working on the railroads, he enlisted in the Navy. He served during the Korean War as a radioman on seaplanes and was stationed in Key West, Florida. After the Navy he entered civil service working at Newark Air Force Station in Heath, Ohio retiring in 1990. He was a member of the Reynoldsburg Dance Club, Reynoldsburg Jaycees where he was Jaycees of the year in 1996. He was a lifetime member of the Findlay Elks Club. He was a Water Safety Instructor Certified Scuba Diver and avid golfer. Longtime member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his wife Joyce Hanlin and his sister Mary Ann Dobbelear. He is survived by sister, Pat (Jim) Reamsnyder; sons, Robert (Tammie) Hanlin and Chris (Kim) Hanlin; daughter, Terri Toeniskoetter; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; many more extended family and friends. His graveside service will be held on July 29, 2020 at 2pm at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, 8029 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg. His nephew Father David Reamsnyder officiating. Donations in Charles' memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, #215, Columbus, Ohio 43213, the Diabetics Action Research and Education Foundation, https://diabetesaction.org/donate
, or The American Heart Association
, https://www.heart.org/
. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
.