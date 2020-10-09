Solt, Dr. Charles W.
1934 - 2020
Dr. Charles "Charlie" William Solt, died October 7, 2020, at the age of 85 due to Lewy Body Dementia. He was born in Bucyrus, OH on November 29, 1934 to Dr. Robert Lee Solt and Grace Velma (Rinehart) Solt. He attended The Ohio State University where he received both his B.A. and D.D.S. degrees. After dental school, he joined the U.S. Army and completed a one-year internship at William Beaumont Army Hospital in El Paso, Texas. The next two years were spent as a Captain in the army serving at Fort Ord, California. He received his post-graduate training, M.S., and Certificate in Periodontics at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. He served briefly as an Asst. Professor at Tufts before returning to OSU where he was a full Professor and taught for 35 years. He spent five years as the Director of the Graduate Program in Periodontics. Upon retirement, he was named Professor Emeritus and his former students funded and dedicated a departmental library in his honor. Dr. Solt was a member of the ADA, International Assoc. of Dental Research, American Academy of Periodontology, The Ohio Academy of Periodontists (President in 1974), Omicron Kappa Upsilon dental honorary, and Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He was the Undergraduate Faculty Advisor for Delta Sigma Delta dental fraternity for 21 years and served as the international President in 1991. Charlie was a fiercely loyal colleague, excellent teacher, dedicated mentor, and good friend to many. Most importantly, he was the devoted husband of 53 years to his wife, Doris; an incredible father to his two daughters, Christine G. Savage and Katherine A. Solt; and father in-law to Eric Savage. He also had a special glint in his eye the last six years when doting on his grandson, William Savage. We will remember his laugh, his sometimes painful honesty, his small town colloquialisms, the strength of his hugs, his prowess with a Weber grill and Carle's bratwurst, his love for Buckeye football and basketball, and his endless love for his family. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dr. Robert L. Solt, Jr. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by his sister-in-law, Marilyn Solt; brother-in-law, David Poole; and nephews, Robert L. (Mary Kay) Solt, III, Timothy (Jan) Solt, Arthur (Nancy) Usher, David (Michelle) Usher, Michael (Cyndi) Usher; niece, Lynn Usher; and numerous cousins. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 13 from 4-7pm at Schoedinger Funeral Service Northwest, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Columbus, OH 43221. Guests are respectfully required to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure the safety of all guests. Private funeral services will be webcast on Wednesday, October 14 at 10am and will be available on his webpage at www.schoedinger.com
. A private burial will follow at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Hospice of Central Ohio
at www.hospiceofcentralohio.org
or to the Charles W. And Doris J. Solt Endowed Scholarship Fund at the University of Massachusetts - Amherst at www.umass.edu/giving
. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
.