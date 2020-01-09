|
|
Hodge, Charles Wade Jr.
1973 - 2020
Charles Wade Hodge Jr., age 46, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. Charles is predeceased by his father Charles Wade Hodge Sr., daughter Samantha and grandmother Helen Hodge. He is survived by his mother, Margaret Hodge; sister, Messina (Gregory) Craig; children, Zachary Hodge, Charles Hodge III, Peyton (Logan Allen) Hodge and Hannah Hodge; grandchildren, Kensleigh, Aviana and Riley; and nephew, Alex "Boog" Craig; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 3-7pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 7pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Burial will take place Tuesday, January 14 at 10am a Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2020