Ward, Charles
1947 - 2020
Charles Edward Ward, age 72. Sunrise August 22, 1947 and Sunset June 14, 2020. Private services Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). A mask is mandatory. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the Ward Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 25, 2020.