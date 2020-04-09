|
|
Weller, Charles
Charles J. Weller "Jerry". Jerry, 70, was a lifelong resident of Washington C.H., Ohio. He passed away April 4, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness. Jerry was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 28, 1949 to the late Charles F. Weller and Mary Ferguson Weller. He was a Business Agent and brick mason for Bricklayers Local #45, Chillicothe, Ohio, retired as a State of Ohio Corrections Officer and loved being a Little League coach. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, sisters-in-law Vicki McKinney and Jeri Cooper, brothers-in-law Gary Cooper and Glen Geesling and two nephews. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Debi Weller; sons, Chris (Opal) Weller of Tennessee and David Weller of Washington, C.H., Ohio; four grandchildren, Anthony Dudley, Eric Dudley, Kaitlynn Weller and Dakota Weller; four great-grandchildren, Riley, Justin, Reagyn and Michaela; sister, Rhona Geesling of Washington C.H.; sister-in-law, Bobi Little of Mt. Sterling, Ohio; many nieces and nephews and good friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please help the food pantries, Commission on Aging, or a . Arrangements by Morrow Funeral Home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2020