Charles "Chuck" West, age 91, passed away September 16, 2020. Survived by wife, Mona, step-children and grand-children. A Private Graveside Service was held at St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185.



