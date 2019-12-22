|
White, Charles
1944 - 2019
Charles Edward "Chuck" White, age 75, was born June 25, 1944 and was called to Glory on December 19, 2019. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Friday, December 27, 2019 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Road. Bishop Donald J. Washington, Officating. Interment at Northlawn Memory Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The WHITE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 25, 2019