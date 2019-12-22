Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church
2283 Sunbury Road
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church
2283 Sunbury Road
Charles White Obituary
Charles Edward "Chuck" White, age 75, was born June 25, 1944 and was called to Glory on December 19, 2019. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Friday, December 27, 2019 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Road. Bishop Donald J. Washington, Officating. Interment at Northlawn Memory Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The WHITE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 25, 2019
