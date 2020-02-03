|
|
Wilhelm, Charles
1954 - 2020
Charles M. Wilhelm, age 65, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. He was born on October 23, 1954 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Leman and Eleanor (Bibbee) Wilhelm. Chuck retired in 2018 from Grange Insurance as a Systems Manager. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Anita (Smith) Wilhelm; children, Matthew (Samantha) Wilhelm, Renee (Scott) Siegel, and Robin (Richard) Starr; grandchildren, Hailey and Bryan Wilhelm, Noah and Avery Siegel, Richard Starr, and Mariah Cruz; brother, Daniel (Cathy) Wilhelm; sisters, Linda Wilhelm, Carol Ann (Billy) Tipton, and Kim (Joe) Scarberry; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 5-8 pm Wednesday, February 5 at Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, where the funeral service will begin 10 am Thursday, February 6. Interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery in Galloway. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to extend condolences or to share a special memory of Chuck.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020