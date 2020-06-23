Helman, Charles William "Bill"
Charles William "Bill" Helman, 91, died Sunday, June 21, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Lou (Guzzo) Helman, parents William Evan Helman and Marjorie Pauline Jones Helman Campbell and his stepfather Alex C. Campbell. Born June 22, 1928 in East Palestine, Ohio, Bill attended North High School in Columbus but graduated from McKinley High School, Canton, Ohio in June 1946. Bill proudly served in the US Marine Corps from June 1946 to June 1948. Following his military service, Bill graduated from The Ohio State University, Columbus, in June 1952 and married Mary Lou Guzzo, a native of Columbus, on June 20, 1952. Bill and Mary Lou moved to Houston, TX for three years before returning to Columbus and beginning his work career with Nationwide Insurance. He spent work time in Oakridge, Tennessee and Atlanta, Georgia before returning to Columbus until his retirement in 1991. The couple moved to Florida after retirement, first to the Panhandle and then to Venice, FL where they often hosted gatherings of other Nationwide retirees. He is survived cousins, Mary Neubauer Barnhart of Natrona Heights, PA and her family, David Hall Jones (Patsy) of Green Valley, AZ and their family, Charles Hall (Skip) Jones of Fayette, Utah, and Nelson Kim Jones of Thailand, Audrey Helman, Austin, Tex. and family; and by his brother and sister-in-law, Dominic and Nancy Guzzo; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Guzzo Danley (Mark), Michael Guzzo, Mary Guzzo Potter, Dominic Guzzo, Joseph Guzzo (Azita), Angela Guzzo; and 7 great nieces and nephews. Like Mary Lou, Bill suffered from dementia for several years. Thank you to Dublin Retirement Village and Memory Care and Health Care Concierge for their dedicated care of Bill since 2014 and to Capital City Hospice for their care of Bill in his last months. Also to Armen Ohanyan and the drivers at R Mans Vans for the many dinners in good times and bad. Donations may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association in Bill's memory. Friends may call Tuesday, June 30 from 9-10a.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd, Columbus, OH 43220, where the Funeral Service will follow at 10a.m. Rev. Dr. Eugene Folden of Linworth United Methodist Church officiating. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Those attending are asked to please wear a mask and maintain social distance to protect elderly family members and others in attendance.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.