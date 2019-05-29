|
|
Wilson, Charles
1952 - 2019
Charles T. Wilson, 66, of Columbus, passed away May 25, 2019. Charles was born September 29, 1952 to Charles and Dorothy (Titus) Wilson. Charles will be deeply missed by his mother; sister, Sherri Poole; niece, Chakeitha McKever; along with a host of cousins, step-children, many other family and friends. Charles was preceded in death by his father and his wife Sharon Wilson. Visitation will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 11am-12pm with a funeral service to follow at 12pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Burial will be at Green Lawn Cemetery. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 30, 2019