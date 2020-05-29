Charles Wilson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilson, Charles
Charles M. Wilson, Ph.D., 87, passed peacefully at home from cancer on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born on June 23, 1932 in Marietta, Oh, to Grace S. and Shirley D. Wilson, who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Moina M. Wilson. He is survived by his second wife, Cheryl J. Wilson; daughter, Linda D. Hochstetler of Westerville, Ohio; step-daughters, Stephanie L. Warner (Jeff Allard) of Lewis Center, Oh. and Samantha A. Warner (Heath Sparks) of Columbus, Oh. Also surviving Chuck are his grandchildren, Nikki L. Hochstetler (Marc Stiteler) of Lewis Center, Oh., Johnny Hochstetler (Sami Kulp) of Columbus, Oh., and Madelynn Warner Bircher, Eliza J. Warner, John M. Allard, and Stella H. Warner, all of Columbus, Oh. Also surviving are his beloved dogs, Barney and Charley, who were at his bedside when he passed. To view complete obituary and send condolences to the family, go to (buckeyecremation.com), Buckeye Cremation by Schoedinger, 655 Metro Pl., S, Dublin, OH 43017. If desired, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice or to the American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved