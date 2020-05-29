Wilson, Charles
Charles M. Wilson, Ph.D., 87, passed peacefully at home from cancer on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born on June 23, 1932 in Marietta, Oh, to Grace S. and Shirley D. Wilson, who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Moina M. Wilson. He is survived by his second wife, Cheryl J. Wilson; daughter, Linda D. Hochstetler of Westerville, Ohio; step-daughters, Stephanie L. Warner (Jeff Allard) of Lewis Center, Oh. and Samantha A. Warner (Heath Sparks) of Columbus, Oh. Also surviving Chuck are his grandchildren, Nikki L. Hochstetler (Marc Stiteler) of Lewis Center, Oh., Johnny Hochstetler (Sami Kulp) of Columbus, Oh., and Madelynn Warner Bircher, Eliza J. Warner, John M. Allard, and Stella H. Warner, all of Columbus, Oh. Also surviving are his beloved dogs, Barney and Charley, who were at his bedside when he passed. To view complete obituary and send condolences to the family, go to (buckeyecremation.com), Buckeye Cremation by Schoedinger, 655 Metro Pl., S, Dublin, OH 43017. If desired, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice or to the American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 31, 2020.