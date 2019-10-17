Home

O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Charles Wollam


1934 - 2019
Wollam, Charles
1934 - 2019
Charles H. Wollam, age 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Born November 21, 1934 in Wellston, OH to the late James and Bernice Wollam. Proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Retired from Timken Roller Bearing. Longtime member of the 4-S Club and the VFW Post 3426. He was an avid Euchre player, enjoyed reading his western novels and watching old films. Charles is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara; children, Robert (Bill) Andrus, Chuck (Karen) Wollam, Debbie (Rex) McLean, and David (Jay) Wollam; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Friends may call Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the O.R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St. in Columbus, where funeral service will be Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Canal Winchester, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019
