Wooten, Jr., Charles

1954 - 2020

Charles Herbert Wooten Jr., age 66, was called home to be with the Lord on October 13, 2020. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 36 years, Elizabeth Morton-Wooten, parents Donna and Charles Wooten. He is a 1972 graduate of Linden McKinley High School. Chuck was Coach and Mentor for over 40 years at Linden McKinley and Bishop Hartley High Schools. He retired from USA Today in 2013. He is survived by his loving family, sons, Randy (April) and Douglas Wooten; his most beloved grandchildren, Joseph, Jasmine, Justin, Brionna and Aubrey; brother and sisters-in-law, Howard (Pati), Willie (Toki) and Carol Morton; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, close friends and community members. He will lie in state 8AM-12:30PM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. Family will receive friends at 10AM followed by 1PM Graveside service at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, 8029 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, Ohio. M. L. Smoot, Funeral Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463). MASKS are required to enter the facility.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store