Baldwin, Charley
Charley A. "The Great One" Baldwin, 68, of Columbus and recently of Galion, passed away unexpectedly Friday, January 10, 2020 at Signature HealthCARE of Galion. Charley graduated from Belfry High School in 1971 and moved to the Columbus area. He received his certificate from Columbus State to work as an electrician. Charley worked and was an active union member at Techneglas in Columbus, retiring in 2003. The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833, where services will be held at 11a.m. Friday, January 17 with Rev. Joe Stafford officiating. A graveside service will follow on Friday at 2p.m. in Fernwood Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020