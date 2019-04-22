|
Andrist, Dr. Charlotte
Dr. Charlotte G. Andrist, 72, passed away in the early morning of April 20, 2019, at her Columbus home, surrounded by family members and her loving husband, Harry. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Martha Giovanetti, as well as her brother Charles Angelo Giovanetti. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of fifty-one years, Anson Harry Andrist; her sister, Cheryl Steinbach; her daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Rob AndristPlourde; her sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony Andrist and Sahar Dandan, as well as Nathan Andrist and Cathy Prokop; her grandchildren, Eleanor AndristPlourde, Zoralei AndristPlourde, A'laa Andrist, Israa' Andrist, Maryam Andrist, Muhammad Andrist, and Nathan Andrist, Jr., as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In accord with her wishes, Charlotte's remains have been cremated, and a memorial service is being planned for Saturday, June 22, 2019. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to view the full obituary and offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019