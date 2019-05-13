|
Cadwallader, Charlotte
Charlotte R. (Archer) Cadwallader, formerly of Blanchester and Columbus, Ohio, went to her final resting place Sunday after a brief stay at Whetstone Gardens Nursing Home and a hospitalization for pneumonia in March. She was 89. She died peacefully only two days after the death of her youngest daughter, Rhonda L. Cadwallader, 62, who succumbed to cancer on May 10. Charlotte retired in 1987 after a 24-year career as a schoolteacher from Blanchester High School, where she taught thousands of students in the art of typing, shorthand, and business English before the dawn of the computer age. Born in Saint Paris, Ohio, she earned her teaching degree at Wilmington College. It was there she met a tall, lean Blanchester man who later became her one and only love. She and Daryl V. Cadwallader (1930-1984) were married in 1950, and he later served a tour in Germany for the U.S. Air Force. He became a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Blanchester until his death, also from cancer, at 54. Their first daughter, Caryl, was born while he was deployed and died of lung cancer in 2009 at the age of 56. In her retirement, Charlotte enjoyed 14 years as a "snow bird" traveling to and from a senior living mobile home park in Tavares, Florida, where she enjoyed visiting with Caryl, who lived in Orlando; playing card games and sightseeing among the Florida highways and waterways. Many of her Blanchester friends resided in the same park. She thrilled in decorating her coach for the annual Christmas drive-thru and hosting her children and grandchildren who wanted to meander thru Disney parks. In later years, her failing health prohibited a return trip, but she enjoyed planning dinners with the Blanchester Senior Citizens, and taking long rides in her car to any scenic water hole or waterfall. A bonus to any trip involved seeing a deer or wildlife. Her favorite TV network became Animal Planet. Piano playing and piano music or a good gospel group kept her musically entertained. She is survived by her brother, Robert Archer (Fern) of Dayton, Ohio; and her son, Bruce Cadwallader (Melody K. Johnson) of Canal Winchester; and his 3 children, Brian J. Cadwallader (Heather J. Cadwallader) of Etna Township and their daughter, Sophia, 2; Rachel M. (Cadwallader) Smith (James P. Smith) of Blacklick, and their children, Amelia, 6 and Alex, 4 months; and Betsy Cadwallader of Canal Winchester; and various nieces, nephews, friends and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Sturley and Pauline Archer of Springfield, Ohio, her husband Daryl V. Cadwallader (1984) and daughter Caryl L. Cadwallader (2009). Friends for both Charlotte and Rhonda will be received from 6-8pm on Thursday, May 16 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main Street, Blanchester, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, May 17 at the funeral home, with a dual burial in the family plot at Hamer Township Cemetery of Highland County, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the or a related cancer prevention cause. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019