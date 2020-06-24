Charlotte Childs-White
1947 - 2020
Childs-White, Charlotte
1947 - 2020
Charlotte Childs-White, age 72. Sunrise December 24, 1947 and Sunset June 18, 2020. Private services Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. A mask is mandatory. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the CHILDS/WHITE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
