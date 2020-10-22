Collister, Charlotte
1940 - 2020
Charlotte (Jones) Collister, 80, passed away on 10/21/2020. Born March 14, 1940 in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania to Edna Gillespie Jones and Richard Everette Jones. She graduated from Har-Brack High School as Valedictorian, Cornell University (BS in Hotel Management), and Case Western Reserve University (Master of Science degree). She was affiliated with Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. In 1964, Charlotte married her college sweetheart and best friend, Mike Collister. She had a long career with Ohio Bell and AT&T where she was General Business Systems Regional Manager, Ohio. She also worked with American Electric Power before starting her own consulting firm, The Collister Company, during which she consulted with many Fortune 500 Companies as well as small businesses. She was a facilitator for TechColumbus with CEO Forums and other executive forums. She was active in Cornell Alumni Associations serving as president of the Columbus Cornell Alumni Association, the Cornell Council in Ithaca, and the President's Council for Cornell Women. She also served her community as Chair of the Board of both First Community Church and First Community Foundation. She was President of the downtown Columbus Kiwanis, and Treasureer of the Columbus Kiwanis Foundation. She was a graduate of the Columbus Leadership Program. She exemplified her commitment to community serivce with her work at First Community Church and Columbus Kiwanis. She delighted in her relationships with her fellow church members and kiwanians, all of whom shared a love of serving the community business. She is survived by daughter, Kimberly Collister (husband, Bob) Legge of Houston, TX; and son, Scott (wife Merret Weaver) Collister of Mariemont, OH; four grandchildren, Ella and Wyatt Legge and Cricket and Charlie Collister. Also brother, Wendell Jones of Oakmont, PA. As service of memory will be held in the Spring, when Covid concerns have wained. Those wishing to make an expression in Charlotte's memory are asked to consider First Community Foundation, 1320 Cambridge Blvd., Columbus, OH 43212 or Charlotte's funded Maud Alice Palmer Scholarship at Cornell University, 130 E. Seneca Street, Ste 400, Ithaca, NY 14850. Family has entrusted the SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with arrangements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
