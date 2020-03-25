|
|
Freizinger, Charlotte
Charlotte S. Freizinger, of Baltimore, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, with her children at her side. Born in Bellaire, Ohio, daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie (Kerstein) Stevens. Retired from Mt. Carmel East Hospital, where she worked as a medical transcriptionist for many years. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Melissa Freizinger of Boston, Massachusetts; son, Jordan Freizinger of Lancaster; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Marvin on October 8, 2013, her siblings William and David Stevens, Zelda Favish, Rita Dworkin and Sonia Reiland. Charlotte was a singer at the New Hope Church in Pickerington and along with her husband Marvin, was active in the Prison Ministries of Ohio. Charlotte was beloved by all who knew her. Graveside services, Thursday, March 26, 2020, 10a.m., Kirkersville Cemetery, Kirkersville. Ohio. Please practice social distancing. The family prefers that memorials be directed to their local community hospitals during this time of uncertainty or offer a prayer or yahrzeit candle in Charlotte's memory. Please visit hoskinsonfuneral.com to leave a message of comfort for the family. HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville is honored to care for Charlotte and her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020