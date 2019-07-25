Home

Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Resources
Charlotte Gross
Charlotte Gross

Charlotte Gross


1960 - 2019
Charlotte Gross Obituary
Gross, Charlotte
1960 - 2019
Charlotte Gross, 58, of Columbus, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Charlotte was born and raised in Columbus; was an avid fan of Nascar, Ohio State Football and wrestling. She loved her Coca Cola. She was preceded in death by her parents Nannie and Franklin Blackwell and brother Douglas Blackwell. Charlotte is survived by her long-time companion, Robert Trott; daughter, Amanda Gross (Jason Parke); grandsons, Jeremiah and Joseph Robbins; aunt, Deloris (Donnie) Blake; niece and nephew, Kristina and Joshua Blake. Family will receive friends 10 am-12 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, where her funeral will follow at noon. Burial at Arlington Field of Honor. Messages may be sent to Charlotte's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 27, 2019
