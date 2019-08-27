Home

Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
Charlotte Hicks


1940 - 2019
Hicks, Charlotte
1940 - 2019
Charlotte Susan Hicks, age 79, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Retired from the Thomas L. Weber Law Office. Charlotte was a wonderful wife, great mother and loved her grandchildren with all her heart. Survived by her son, David (Deborah Kay) Hicks; grandson, Michael Lee (Lindsey) Hicks; granddaughter, Kathryn Charlotte (Jacob) Hicks; sister-in-law, Betty Dradt; uncle, Paul (Betty) Speakman; niece and nephews, Marilyn (Doug) Karvicich, Mark (Cathy) Dradt and Brian (Marie) Dradt; cousins, Charles Carpenter and Jeff (Eileen) Speakman; great friend, Jack Downing; and many other good friends. Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019 from 12 noon until time of the funeral at 2 PM at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main St. in Groveport. Interment will be in Groveport Cemetery. Charlotte will be forever loved and deeply missed. Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
