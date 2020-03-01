|
|
Keirns, Charlotte
1941 - 2020
Charlotte Marie Keirns 78 of South Salem went to her heavenly home Saturday, February 29, 2020 from her residence. She was born July 29, 1941 in Bidwell, Ohio the daughter of the late Virgil and Dolly Clagg Scott. On May 22, 1960 she married, her husband of 59 years, Clyde H. "Bud" Keirns, who survives. She is also survived by their children, Rodney (Charyl) Keirns and Amanda Morrison (Randy Thornton); grandchildren, Josh (Amber) Wolfe, Chad Cheadle, Jamie Morrison, Tyrus Morrison and Kaylee Morrison; great grandchildren, Gage and Jaxson Wolfe; sister, Mary Kay (Bill) Bailey and many other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents Charlotte was predeceased by a brother, Virgil (Randy)Scott. Charlotte was a member of Plug Run Church of Christ in Christian Union where she taught Sunday School for many years. She retired from Riverside Hospital after 49 years of doing payroll. Charlotte enjoyed camping, horseback riding and sewing. Funeral services will be 1 pm Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Plug Run Church with Rev. David Marhoover officiating. Burial of her cremains will be held at a later date in the Harrison Township Cemetery. Friends may visit with Charlotte's family from 11 am until the time of service at Plug Run. The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Charlotte's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2020