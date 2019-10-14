|
Seall, Charlotte L.
1923 - 2019
Charlotte Louise Seall, passed away peacefully on Sunday at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in Columbus, one of three daughters to Roy and Ruth (Moccabee) Gastil. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Ruth (Gastil) Dennis and her husband Charles Seall Sr. She is survived by her sister, Betty (Gastil) Thomas; her son, Charles Seall Jr.; her daughter, Coleen (Seall) Mellon; her son-in-law, Kim Mellon; and her grandchildren, Alex Mellon, Olivia (Mellon) Doyle and Timothy Doyle. She married Charles M. Seall, Sr. on December 4, 1945 and together they enjoyed raising their family and spending time with their many friends. Charlotte worked for many years as an administrative assistant for the Mifflin School District, the Gahanna School District and finally the Columbus School Board. She will be deeply missed by her family who loved her very much. A Special Thanks to everyone at Ohio Health Hospice and her friends and neighbors. Charlotte will be interred alongside her husband Charles in a private ceremony for the family. Contributions may be made in Charlotte's memory to the Ohio Health Hospice Foundation. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019