|
|
Luedemann, Charlotte
Charlotte M. (Killian) Luedemann, age 99 years and seven months, died on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Char was born in Akron, Ohio on June 11, 1920 and attended high school in Hudson, Ohio, graduating in 1938. She and her closest Hudson High School classmates were friends for life, and now they are all together once again. Char studied at Kent State University for two years and then completed her college education at the Ohio State University, where she received her bachelor's degree in Home Economics in 1942. She worked as a dietician at Ohio State's Neil Hall and at the Oxley Tea Room on campus until just before her first daughter was born. During World War II, Char met her future husband Bert Luedemann. They were married in July 1943 after Bert finished midshipman's school and she followed him to Florida and Texas before he was shipped to the Pacific. After he returned from the war, Char was a stay-at-home mom until Bert died at age 52 in 1973. She then put her skills to work in the cafeterias of the Worthington School system, primarily as a cook/manager at Worthingway Middle School, from which she retired in 1985. Char moved to Worthington in 1953 and was a proud Worthington resident for the rest of her life, moving from Colonial Hills to Worthington Estates, to Ville Charmante, and finally to nearby Willow Brook Assisted Living. She was active in the PTA, Child Conservation League, Worthington Women's Club, Worthington Historical Society, and Worthington Luminaria, serving as chairperson of many committees. She was co-chairman of the Red Cross Bloodmobile for several years. She loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, gardening, quilting, and sewing. Char has been the guiding light of our small but close-knit family for all these years. We will miss her beyond words: daughter, Martha Ruderman, her daughter, Leah Donley (Matt) and their children, Matthew Jr. and Thomas; daughter, Laura Scharer (Ron); son, Bert Luedemann (Carol Easton), his daughters, Alexandra Rensi (Ross) and Shelley Luedemann, and step-daughter, Susan Cooper. The family will conduct a private service prior to burial at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Worthington. Condolences may be directed to Rutherford Funeral Home in Worthington. Our family will be forever grateful to Willow Brook Assisted Living for the loving care they showered on Char during the last two years of her life. In lieu of flowers, you may send contributions to Willow Brook Assisted Living, 55 Lazelle Rd., Columbus, OH 43235. RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 21, 2020