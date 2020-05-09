Miller, Charlotte

1934 - 2020

Charlotte Ann Miller, age 86, of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, May 5, at Doctor's West Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Orvetta Weaver, husband, Julian D. Miller, sons Gary and Robert (Rick) Miller, great great grandson, Elijah Ryan Michael Love and great great granddaughter, Taylor Rae Weber. Charlotte is survived by brother, Keith (Lois) Weaver, sisters Sue Foster and Mary Lou (Chuck) Kinney, daughters Connie Beach and Pamela (Phillip) Weber, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Service are entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Grove City, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book to leave a message for the family.



