Miller, Charlotte
1927 - 2020
Charlotte Miller, 92, passed away on June 15, 2020 at her daughter Kim's home in Clearwater, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Garnet (Minturn) Hoffman and her beloved husband Dr. William R. Miller. Charlotte is survived by her children, Bill Miller Jr., Kimberly (Frank) Pepin, and Michelle (Doug) Blair; grandchildren, Sarah and David Parsons; great-grandchild, Carson Mullens; and many extended Pepin family. Services will be private. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary and to leave a special memory or condolence. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.