Charlotte Pokrandt Obituary
Pokrandt, Charlotte
1936 - 2019
Charlotte Elaine Pokrandt, age 82, Sunday, October 20, 2019. Preceded in death by her mother Charlotte Harden, brother Philip Harden, son Jerry Thomas and husband Gary Pokrandt. Survived by son, John Pokrandt and daughter-in-law and caregiver; Lynn Pokrandt; grandchildren, Josh (Rachel) and Jared (Katie) Mustacchio; great-grandchildren, Luca Ryan, Legion, Legend and Lexington. Friends may call 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 29 with a Memorial Service to be held at 7 p.m. at the EGAN-RYAN NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
