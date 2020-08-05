1/
Charlotte Radabaugh
1945 - 2020
Charlotte F. Radabaugh, age 75, passed away from this earth to be with the LORD on August 5, 2020. Charlotte was born April 16, 1945 to Robert and Katherine (Legg) Mullens. She was loved and will be missed by all. Charlotte was married to her best friend and loving husband Clarence for 50 years. Survived by daughters, Laura Radabaugh and Tammy (Brian) West; loving grandchildren, Brian Radabaugh and Kayla West; 2 brothers; numerous nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Clarence Radabaugh, father and mother Robert R. and Katherine C. (Legg) Mullens. Friends may call Friday 4-7PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where funeral service will be held Saturday 2PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice 1144 Dublin Road Columbus, OH 43215. www.evansfuneralhome.net

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
AUG
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
