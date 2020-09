Belchar, Charlotte S.1931 - 2020In Loving Memory of Charlotte S. Belchar of Delaware Ohio, formerly of Crown City and Columbus Ohio passed away September 11, 2020. She was born March 16, 1931 in Gallia County, Ohio to the late George and Rita Maude Sheets. In addition to her parents Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Adrian Swindler &, John Belchar and significant other Ken Wise, 3 brothers: Roy, Harry, George and sister Mabel. Charlotte is survived by her 3 daughters: Donna Beck, Vicki Mara (Michael) and LuAnn Christiansen; 4 grandchildren: Cary Beck (Erika), Joseph Mara (Felica), Michael Mara (Elizabeth), Emily Christiansen and 11 great grandchildren: Alexis Mara, Harlee Binford, Samuel Mara, Isabella Beck, Raymond Mara, Trace Beck, Abigal Beck, Kendell Beck, Julian Mara, Reygan Mara, and Monroe Tapley. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 am on Tuesday September 15 th at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, OH 43081. To leave condolences and view map of location please visit www.morelandfuneralhome.com . Funeral services to follow for family. Interment: Blendon Central Cemetery 6330 S. Hempstead Rd., Westerville, OH 43081