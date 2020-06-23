Thomas, Charlotte
Charlotte Thomas, age 69; 11a.m.-12p.m. Visitation at Affinity Memorial Chapel (In Edwards), 1166 Parsons Avenue followed by 12:30p.m. Graveside Service at Eastlawn Cemetery, 1340 Woodland Avenue on Friday, June 26, 2020, A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Director Lori Diaz; Share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.