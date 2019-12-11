|
Segmiller, Charlyne
Charlyne Faller Segmiller, passed away November 19, 2019 in Dallas, TX from complications following emergency surgery. She was born in North Belle Vernon, PA on November 25, 1933 and was a graduate of Donora (PA) High School. She graduated from Allegheny College where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, participated in synchronized swimming and cheerleading, and met and married her husband, Dr. William C. Segmiller. Following a short teaching career, Charlyne was kept busy raising four active daughters in Upper Arlington, OH and handling secretarial responsibilities for her husband's practice. Her numerous interests included: gardening, participating in and judging horticultural events, calligraphy, designing and editing newsletters, and fundraising activities. She, along with her family, were active members of Brookside Country Club. After downsizing from their UA home in 2007, Charlyne and Bill moved to Hayden Falls in Dublin, OH and wintered in Mesa, AZ. They were quite social, enjoying bowling, golf, playing cards, and following the Ohio State Buckeyes. Charlyne had recently relocated to a retirement community in Dallas, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband and two daughters Lori Ballard and Julie. She is survived by daughters, Susan (David) Sickel of Coppell, TX and Cindy Segmiller of Indianapolis, IN; three grandchildren, Matthew Sickel (Kristen) and Kendall and Melissa Ballard; brother, David Faller (Marilyn); and three nephews and a niece. Charlyne will be missed as a good mother and friend. She will be remembered for her creativity, community involvement, willingness to help others, and, of course, for her impressive four holes-in-one! Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019