Chasmine Richardson Obituary
Richardson, Chasmine
1996 - 2019
Chasmine Richardson, age 23. Sunrise January 16, 1996 and Sunset February 16, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Christian Valley Baptist Church, 3330 Scottwood Road. Pastor Donald A. Fitzgerald, Jr. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The ELLISON/RICHARDSON Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019
