Chaude' Reed

Reed, Chaude`
Ms. Chaude` Chiree Reed, age 32, passed from this life on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at approximately 6:14am at her residence in Westerville, Ohio. She was born on March 27, 1988 in Lima, Ohio to Andre Karle Reed and Yvette Denise Butler; her father Andre (Kellandra) Reed survives in Lima and her mother survives in New Albany, Ohio. Chaude' was a 2006 graduate of Beechcroft High School in Columbus, Ohio where she was the Drill Team Captain from 2005-2006. She worked as an Analyst for J.P. Morgan Chase Bank. She was a leader in employee engagement program. She loved her family and knew no stranger and was a little dancing machine. Besides her loving parents, she leaves to cherish her precious memory a son, Michael "Tre`" Pettis, III; her fiancé, Michael C. Pettis, II of Westerville, OH; 2 brothers, Jaden Chandler Reed of Lima and Tyler Ulis of Chicago, IL.; a sister, Toni S. Barnett of New Albany, OH; maternal grandparents, Carol J. Butler of Lima. Rev. Arthur L. Butler, Jr. (Michelle) of Lima; paternal grandparents, Willie Joe and Geraldine Green of Lima; God grandparents, John and Charlene Adams of Lima; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Mose and Shirley Reed. Services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 12pm at the Lima Civic and Convention Center with Rev. Dr. B. LaMont Monford, Sr., officiating. In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful. Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC. To order flowers and to offer condolences to the REED Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com