Vawters, Chelsea
1942 - 2019
Chelsea E. Vawters, 77, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away November 2, 2019. She was born on August 27, 1942. She is preceded in death by her by parents Howard and Rosaline Vawters and son Christopher Barkow. Surviving family includes, sons, Brett and Sean; brother, Howard Jr.; sisters, Cheryl (Mark) Seelbach, Crystal (Jeff) White, Carol Jordan; and many loving nieces, nephews and grandchildren. We will also be honoring Christopher Barkow at the Memorial Service. Visitation will be held from 4-6pm at Newcomer Funeral Home SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123, with a service immediately following. To leave a message of condolence to the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019