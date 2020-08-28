Boyce, Cheryl1949 - 2020Cheryl A. Boyce was born on June 17, 1949 to Mr. and Mrs. John and Alberta Bobbitt and raised in East St. Louis, IL. She passed into the loving arms of our Lord on August 25, 2020 at Doctor's West Hospital in Columbus, OH. Cheryl was the Executive Director of the Ohio Commission on Minority Health for 24 years and helped 30+ states replicate the model. She was a pioneer in the Minority Health Month movement and organized the first celebration in Ohio in 1989. She was an active member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church. She is survived by her devoted husband, Russell Elliott Boyce; daughter, Ebony (Dedric) Carter, St. Louis, MO; three granddaughters, Azaria, Aniah, and Akenzia Carter; siblings, Charles (Anna) Bobbitt, Florissant, MO, and Mary E. Bobbitt, Lee Summit, MO; mother-in-Law, Dorothy Boyce, Yellow Springs, OH; sisters-in-law, Clarenda (Chris) Jordan, McKinney, TX, and Elaine Boyce, Beaver Creek, OH; and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and dear friends. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 3-4pm on Sunday, August 30, 2020. All visitors must wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at 4pm. While the ceremony is closed, the family has elected to make remote attendance available to loved ones and friends via live webcasting. Interment Union Cemetery. To access the remote attendance link and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Cheryl's memorial celebration wall at