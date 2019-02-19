|
|
Campbell, Cheryl
1959 - 2019
Cheryl Lynn Campbell, 59, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She was born July 16, 1959 in Long Beach, California and was the daughter of Floyd and Janette (Sizemore) Campbell. Sherry was a 1977 graduate of Northland High School. She loved gardening, playing pool and her dog, Holly. She and her children, loved taking road trips and getting lost in the Amish country. She enjoyed watching birds and liked to listen to live music. Her passion was her Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Even through her illness she maintained her rebellious spirit. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her mother, Janette Campbell of Columbus; daughter, Rachel Beach of Powell; and son, Ron Beach of New Albany; and her grandson, Donovan. She was preceded in death by her father and brother Jeffrey Campbell. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, Taylor Funeral Home, Amanda, Ohio. Visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service on Saturday. Contributions may be directed to Taylor Funeral Home, P.O. Box 176, Amanda, Ohio 43102 in Sherry's memory. Condolences at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019