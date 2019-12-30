|
|
Churchill, Cheryl
1948 - 2019
Cheryl A. Churchill entered into a quiet eternal rest on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Northside Hospital in Canton, GA. She was born on October 17, 1948 in Columbus, OH to Rodney Jackson and Doris Forney-Jackson-Board. Cheryl attended Beatty Park Elementary School, then transferred to Milo-Grogan Elementary School. She also attended George C. Berry Junior High School and graduated from Marion Franklin High School in Columbus, OH. She was happily married to George A. Churchill for 36 years until his untimely death in 2007. Cheryl was also preceded in death by her father, Rodney Jackson, her mother, Doris Forney-Jackson-Board, and her step-father, John Board. Cheryl received her real estate license and worked on selling houses. She went on to obtain her brokerage license and then formulated her own firm called Churchill And Company. Cheryl was a trailblazer in managing and operating HUD-funded multifamily complexes with offices also in Cincinnati and Xenia, OH. Cheryl was appointed as a Real Estate Commissioner for the state of Ohio by two Governors. She retired in 2014. Cheryl was an active member of Bethany Presbyterian Church. In 2008, she moved her membership to Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. Cheryl's unforgettable life will be cherished by her daughter, Bonitta (Booker) Smith; her two brothers, Larry (Mary) Jackson and Jerry (Helen) Jackson; her sister, Jacqueline (Shabaka) Board; four grandchildren, Noni Campbell, Michael Leatherbury, Jonathan Smith, and Olivia Smith; two great-grandchildren, Michael Cook and Mylan Harrington; her nephews and nieces, Priese Board, Kellee Schweitzer, Laurie Gooden, Jason Jackson, and Robin Jackson; the Wilson Family and a host of numerous friends. A memorial services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 428 E. Main St. Cols., OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020