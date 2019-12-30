Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hanley-Shelton Funeral Directors
473 Lawrence Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 428-6333
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
428 E. Main St
Cols, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Churchill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Churchill


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Churchill Obituary
Churchill, Cheryl
1948 - 2019
Cheryl A. Churchill entered into a quiet eternal rest on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Northside Hospital in Canton, GA. She was born on October 17, 1948 in Columbus, OH to Rodney Jackson and Doris Forney-Jackson-Board. Cheryl attended Beatty Park Elementary School, then transferred to Milo-Grogan Elementary School. She also attended George C. Berry Junior High School and graduated from Marion Franklin High School in Columbus, OH. She was happily married to George A. Churchill for 36 years until his untimely death in 2007. Cheryl was also preceded in death by her father, Rodney Jackson, her mother, Doris Forney-Jackson-Board, and her step-father, John Board. Cheryl received her real estate license and worked on selling houses. She went on to obtain her brokerage license and then formulated her own firm called Churchill And Company. Cheryl was a trailblazer in managing and operating HUD-funded multifamily complexes with offices also in Cincinnati and Xenia, OH. Cheryl was appointed as a Real Estate Commissioner for the state of Ohio by two Governors. She retired in 2014. Cheryl was an active member of Bethany Presbyterian Church. In 2008, she moved her membership to Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. Cheryl's unforgettable life will be cherished by her daughter, Bonitta (Booker) Smith; her two brothers, Larry (Mary) Jackson and Jerry (Helen) Jackson; her sister, Jacqueline (Shabaka) Board; four grandchildren, Noni Campbell, Michael Leatherbury, Jonathan Smith, and Olivia Smith; two great-grandchildren, Michael Cook and Mylan Harrington; her nephews and nieces, Priese Board, Kellee Schweitzer, Laurie Gooden, Jason Jackson, and Robin Jackson; the Wilson Family and a host of numerous friends. A memorial services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 428 E. Main St. Cols., OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hanley-Shelton Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -