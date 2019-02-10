Home

Cheryl Colley Obituary
Colley, Cheryl
1964 - 2019
Cheryl Colley, 54, of Grayson, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at her residence. She was born December 3, 1964 in Columbus, Ohio; a daughter of the late Joan Rae Pinkerman. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Barbara Ann Kirsten Colley. Cheryl was a clerical worker and was employed by Mountain Comprehensive Care Center in Grayson, Kentucky. She was a homemaker, mother and of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Ernest Colley; two daughters, Makayla Brooke (David) Meddings of Allen, Kentucky and Mayghan Rae Colley of Grayson, Kentucky; a step-daughter, Amanda Gwen (Brian) Craycraft of Warsaw, Ohio; a step-son, Joshua Safford (Amanda) Colley of Grayson; seven grandchildren; Jordan, Jazmyn, Braelynn, Gavin, Breiann, Emalee, and Paxon. Funeral services will be Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Sparks Funeral Home in Grayson, Rob Baier, minister. Burial and visitation will be Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 South High Street, Lockbourne, Ohio 43137, with Mass at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the Sparks Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.sparksfh.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019
