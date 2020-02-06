|
Cooper, Cheryl
1946 - 2020
Cheryl Ann (Cockey) Cooper, passed from this life into her LORD'S presence February 4, 2020, following complications from Parkinson's disease. She was born December 17, 1946 in Baltimore, MD. Her parents, now deceased, were Rev. A. Carlton Cockey and Ruth (Bell) Cockey. She is survived by her husband; their four children; 12 grandchildren; and her siblings. To read the full obituary with service information and to share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020