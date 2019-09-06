The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:30 PM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:30 PM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
Cheryl Fahy


1950 - 2019
Fahy, Cheryl
1950 - 2019
Cheryl K. Fahy, age 68, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Mt Carmel Grove City. She was retired from the State of Ohio. Cheryl was very active with the Evans Senior Center, the Noon Lions Club, volunteered with the Cancer Thrift Shop and was an avid card player. Preceded in death by parents Helen and William Lucas, father of her children, Mickey, granddaughter Emily. Survived by children, James Fahy Jr., Erin (Roy) Champlin and Andrew Fahy; grandchildren, Tyler (Samantha), Sean, Elizabeth (Jake), Jamie, MaKayla, Nicolas, Christian, Ryan, Drew and Kenzie; brother, Kevin (Cathy) Lucas; sister, Karen (Charlie) Sheldon; very special friend, Marty Barrett; numerous other family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 W. Broad St., Wednesday, 2-6:30 PM, where service will follow at 6:30 PM.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019
