Cheryl "Cherie" Ann Grant, age 71, of Columbus, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at her home. She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Larry Grant in 2012, and brother Dan Koehler. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Richard Rose) Bock; estranged daughter, Lori Grant Cavucci; grandchildren, Tori (Joe) Sipple, Joe (Savannah) Bock, and Maria Cavucci; and sister, Sue Taylor. All services are to be private. Visit www.buckeyecremation.com to share your memories of Cheryl.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019
