Harbold, Cheryl

1949 - 2019

Cheryl Irene Hartline Harbold, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born on April 12, 1949, in Dover, Ohio, she was the beloved daughter of the late Clifford C. and Paula Jean Hartline (née Fankhauser) of Sugarcreek, Ohio. Cheryl is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 36 years, R. Chris Harbold, and the joy of her life, her son, Chadd C. Harbold, along with his lovely wife, Chelsey. She is also survived by her dear brother, Clifford A. Hartline (Margaret), and niece, Cassandra of Ada, Michigan. After receiving her bachelor's and master's degrees in education from The Ohio State University in 1971 and 1975, Cheryl enjoyed a distinguished 35-year career, teaching kindergarten in Hilliard City Schools, until she retired in 2006. Cheryl wished to thank her many dear and trusted friends for their love and support. Additionally, she wanted to thank her team at the Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center for their efforts and compassion. Cheryl was grateful for the wonderful and happy life she led, and the beloved family and friends that were a part of it. A memorial service will be held at the First Community Church – South Campus, at 1320 Cambridge Blvd, Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, April 13 at 12:30pm. It will be followed by a reception for friends and family at the Scioto Country Club at 2196 Riverside Dr, Columbus, Ohio. Donations in Cheryl's memory may be made to the Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center located at 1145 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43212. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019