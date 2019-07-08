|
Horning, Cheryl
1945 - 2019
Cheryl Horning, 73, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born July 8, 1945. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Earl Horning. She is survived by her three children, Steven Horning, Michelle Bolin, and Scott Horning. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Drew Petitt, Dylan Petitt, Kara Horning, Zachary Horning, Steven Horning, and Samuel Horning. Cheryl was a regular attendee of the Grove City Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Owen Stotts will be speaking for the service. Memorials may be made to the Stephanie Spielman Breast Cancer Center. Cheryl's family will receive friends from 6-8pm Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where the funeral service will be held at 10am on Friday, July 12, 2019. Interment at Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Tennessee. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 9, 2019