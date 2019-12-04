Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Cochran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl J. Cochran


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl J. Cochran Obituary
Cochran, Cheryl J.
Cheryl Jean (Vaughn) Cochran, 68, passed away Sun, Dec 1, 2019 at OSU Hospital, Columbus, OH. Born Dec 24, 1951. Survived by mother, Joann Vaughn; siblings, Beverly Moone (Craig), Tonda Cleaver, Jackie and Pam Vaughn; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Charles Cochran, father Billy Joe Vaughn, sisters Barbara Muncy, Carol Vaughn, Joyce Henry, brother William "Bill" Vaughn, brother-in-law Johnny Muncy, nieces and nephews Angela Chapman, Johnny Muncy, Stephen Brinson, Erin Ervin. A memorial service and reception will be held at noon on Dec 6 at Westerville Free Will Baptist Church, 390 E. College Ave, Westerville, OH 43081. www.shaw-davis.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -