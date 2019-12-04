|
|
Cochran, Cheryl J.
Cheryl Jean (Vaughn) Cochran, 68, passed away Sun, Dec 1, 2019 at OSU Hospital, Columbus, OH. Born Dec 24, 1951. Survived by mother, Joann Vaughn; siblings, Beverly Moone (Craig), Tonda Cleaver, Jackie and Pam Vaughn; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Charles Cochran, father Billy Joe Vaughn, sisters Barbara Muncy, Carol Vaughn, Joyce Henry, brother William "Bill" Vaughn, brother-in-law Johnny Muncy, nieces and nephews Angela Chapman, Johnny Muncy, Stephen Brinson, Erin Ervin. A memorial service and reception will be held at noon on Dec 6 at Westerville Free Will Baptist Church, 390 E. College Ave, Westerville, OH 43081. www.shaw-davis.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019