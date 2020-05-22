Cheryl Jayne (Grener) Partlow
1959 - 2020
Cheryl Jayne Grener Partlow, age 61, of Dublin, Ohio, was peacefully delivered into the hands of God on May 21, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and Gigi. She was born February 13, 1959 in Columbus, Ohio and graduated from Hilliard High School. She had a beautiful singing voice and after earning a bachelor's degree from Capital University in Vocal Performance, she lent her God-given musical talents to many, including St. John Lutheran Church where she was a lifelong member. She was a hairdresser for 32 years, most of them spent at Hairsmiths of Dublin, and she had many loyal clients and friends. She was a member of the Hilliard Arts Council and the Choral Union and performed in numerous concerts and musical productions throughout the years. Preceded in death by her loving parents Kermit and Dorothy Grener and her brother Larry Grener. Survived by her devoted husband of 39 years, Stanley Partlow; her children Megan Partlow Howe (Andy), Ashleigh Partlow Sheets (Nick), and Maddie Partlow; and her grandchildren Christian, Macie, Ava, Ryleigh and Lucy; her sister Jean Walker (Ric), and three brothers Richard Grener (Beverly), Theodore Grener (Maureen) and David Grener (Lynda), sister-in-law Barb Grener, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will receive family and friends from 5-8pm MONDAY, MAY 25, 2020 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, DUBLIN/PLAIN CITY CHAPEL, 9720 State Route 161, Plain City, OH 43064. The funeral service will be held at 11am TUESDAY, MAY 26, 2020 at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6135 Rings Rd, Dublin, Ohio. Due to the current health safety concerns, the funeral service will also be streamed online for out of town family and friends and anyone who prefers to stay at home. The family also requests that attendees practice social distancing and take additional precautions including hand washing and wearing a mask to keep everyone safe during this difficult time. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralhomes.com to share your favorite memories of Cheryl and to send your condolences to her family.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home
MAY
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Tidd Funeral Home
9720 St Rte 161
Plain City, OH 43064
614-733-0080
May 23, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Cheryls passing! She was such a sweet loving person and so dedicated to all of you! We are praying for peace and Gods love as you go through this difficult journey.
Amy & Larry Wollett
Friend
