Boden, Cheryl L.
1952 - 2019
Cheryl Boden, 66, passed away on November 9, 2019. She was born on November 15, 1952. Cheryl lived her life to care for her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She truly loved being the matriarch of the family. Cheryl always loved to travel with her family. Her favorites included Myrtle Beach, Florida, Indian Lake, as well as many cruises throughout the years. Cheryl was also very dedicated to her career in sales at Ohio Valley Flooring, where she served for 20 years, retiring in 2016. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Tori Anderson. Surviving family includes daughter, Michelle (Robert) Raymond; son, Ryan (Stephanie) Boden; grandchildren, Kaylee, Elijah, Emmett, Easton; father, Earl "Jug" (Madeline) Derring; sisters, Susan (Rick) Greenway, Jodi (Dean) Bebb; brother, Tom (Tonia) Derring; ex-husband, Robert Boden; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 4-8pm Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A funeral service will be held at 10am Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery, Grove City, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019