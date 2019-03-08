|
Foster, Cheryl L.
Cheryl L Foster, age 62, of Galloway, Ohio, went running to the arms of God unexpectedly on the 2nd of March after experiencing a long painful life the past eight weeks. She was the consummate Godly wife, mother, grandmother, friend and more importantly the soulmate to her husband Kenneth. Visitation will be the 11th of March at the Potters House Church of God at 3220 Lowell Dr., Columbus, Ohio 43204 from 5-8 PM. The funeral will be Tuesday at 11 AM at the same location. The funeral home handling interment services is TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME in Hilliard. To read complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the Foster family visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019