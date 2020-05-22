Partlow, Cheryl
Cheryl Jayne Partlow, age 61, of Dublin, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Arrangements are being completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, DUBLIN/PLAIN CITY CHAPEL, 9720 State Route 161, Plain City, OH 43064. Please see full obituary notice in Sunday's paper. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Cheryl Jayne Partlow, age 61, of Dublin, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Arrangements are being completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, DUBLIN/PLAIN CITY CHAPEL, 9720 State Route 161, Plain City, OH 43064. Please see full obituary notice in Sunday's paper. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 23, 2020.